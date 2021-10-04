Mission & scope

Frontiers in Molecular Medicine is a transdisciplinary open-access journal that addresses mechanisms of human diseases using cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, clinical bioinformatics, complete-genome sequencing, digital imaging, engineered animal models, gene editing, liquid biopsy, patient-derived organoids, pluripotent stem cells, single-cell analyses and spatial biology.

This journal publishes original research articles, comprehensive review articles, and foresighted editorials that might lead to understanding human pathologies and the development of diagnostics and therapeutics in the future. Cancers, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases and neurodegenerative diseases are representative targets of our Journal, while other rare diseases are also within our scope.

Preclinical studies and clinical trials are both essential for the improvement of medical practices through the development and optimization of diagnostics and therapeutics. However, preclinical studies are not always recapitulated in clinical trials owing to inherent biases; approved drugs are not always effective in patients even after biomarker selection. We need to overcome these frustrating situations. Our journal provides a platform of global networking and knowledge exchange for basic, translational and clinical researchers in different disciplines and aims to promote cyclical innovation for human health care.

We welcome your contribution to our journal through (1) submission of your valuable manuscripts, (2) proposal of attractive Research Topics and (3) application as Associate or Review Editors.