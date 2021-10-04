Mission & scope

Frontiers in Molecular Medicine is a PubMed Central indexed multidisciplinary journal, that explores the mechanisms of human diseases, and advances in diagnostics using cutting-edge technologies to promote cyclical innovation for human health care.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr Masaru Katoh (National Cancer Center, Japan), this DOAJ and PubMed Central indexed journal welcomes research contributions in the various domains of molecular medicine, bridging the gap between scientific discoveries and their practical applications. The journal welcomes original research articles, comprehensive review articles, and foresighted editorials that might lead to understanding human pathologies and the development of diagnostics and therapeutics in the future. Topics include, but are not limited to:

bioinformatics and artificial intelligence for molecular medicine

gene and virotherapy

molecular mechanisms of neurodegeneration

molecular medicine and cancer treatment

molecular medicine for cardiology

molecular microbes, disease and mechanisms of immune response

molecular pathology.

Frontiers in Molecular Medicine is particularly interested in transdisciplinary approaches spanning artificial intelligence, clinical bioinformatics, complete-genome sequencing, digital imaging, engineered animal models, gene editing, liquid biopsy, patient-derived organoids, pluripotent stem cells, single-cell analyses, and spatial biology. Furthermore, studies on cancers, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases are representative targets of our Journal, while other rare diseases are also within scope.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support the advance of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

As well as original research papers, the journal welcomes brief research reports, corrections, data reports, editorials, general commentaries, hypothesis & theory, methods, mini reviews, opinions, perspectives, reviews, technology and codes.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Molecular Medicine is committed to advancing developments in the field of molecular medicine by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.