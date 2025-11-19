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The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular Pathology
Faculty of Health Sciences, Fernando Pessoa University
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Molecular Pathology
Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Associate Editor
Molecular Pathology
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Pathology