Frontiers in Molecular Medicine

Perspective
Published on 19 Nov 2025
MYC is in the CARDs: CBM complexes coordinate immune and MYC-dependent cellular function
in Molecular Pathology
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Perspective
Published on 19 Nov 2025
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