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10 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 08 Jan 2024

Loss of PPARα function promotes epigenetic dysregulation of lipid homeostasis driving ferroptosis and pyroptosis lipotoxicity in metabolic dysfunction associated Steatotic liver disease (MASLD)

in Molecular Pathology

  • Claudia Theys
  • Tineke Vanderhaeghen
  • Evelien Van Dijck
  • Cedric Peleman
  • Anne Scheepers
  • Joe Ibrahim
  • Ligia Mateiu
  • Steven Timmermans
  • Tom Vanden Berghe
  • Sven M. Francque
Frontiers in Molecular Medicine
doi 10.3389/fmmed.2023.1283170
  • 10,009 views
  • 24 citations