Scope

The Molecular Mechanisms of Neurodegeneration section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neurodegenerative disorders and their molecular basis, and translating these discoveries towards the development of therapeutics and biomarkers.

Led by Dr. Ornit Chiba-Falek from Duke University, the Molecular Mechanisms of Neurodegeneration section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular medicine, including basic and translation science to advance precision medicine in neurodegenerative disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of AI in basic and clinical research

biomarker development

complex patient-derived disease models

defining molecular subtypes of disease

drug discovery

earlier and more accurate diagnosis and disease progression

identification and understanding of genetic modifiers of onset and progression

innovative clinical trial design

integrative multi-omics platforms using patient samples

single-omics platforms using patient samples

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms underlying neurodegenerative disorders and their potential applications in diagnosis and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of molecular mechanisms underlying neurodegenerative disorders, biomarker development, new therapeutics target discovery, and innovative clinical trial design, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.