Scope

The Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment section is dedicated to advancing precision oncology through the publication of innovative research aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes.

Led by Prof. Hasan Korkaya from Wayne State University, the Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment section welcomes submissions that elucidate how molecular profiles influence therapeutic responses and patient outcomes, with a focus on translational and clinical impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibody–drug conjugates

bispecific or multispecific antibodies

cancer vaccines

cell-based therapies for cancer treatment and innovative cell-based approaches for cancer diagnosis

chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T or NK cell therapies

immuno-oncology approaches and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)

mechanism-based therapeutics

mechanisms of therapeutic resistance

therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

other molecularly targeted and translational oncology studies

Submissions should provide in-depth insights into the application of omics technologies and novel molecular or cellular approaches at the interface of translational research. Priority is given to studies addressing drug resistance including ICIs, rational combination therapies, and the design of innovative pre-clinical and clinical trials.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment section does not consider:

studies limited to basic research in cell lines or patient-derived xenografts, unless they yield significant translational insights relevant to cancer treatment

descriptive bioinformatic studies re-analyzing public omics datasets, unless they provide novel understanding of molecular determinants of treatment response and outcomes

research focused primarily on clinical practice, epidemiology, or non-molecular aspects of disease, unless directly linked to advancing precision oncology and molecular medicine

This multidisciplinary section serves as a leading venue for disseminating cutting-edge discoveries to researchers, clinicians, industry partners, policymakers, and the public worldwide, thereby shaping the future of cancer treatment.