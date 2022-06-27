hasan korkaya
School of Medicine, Wayne State University
Detroit, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Swansea University Medical School
Swansea, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
IFOM - The FIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Xavier University of Louisiana
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Hospital Physiotherapy Institutes (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Department of Breast Surgery, Xinhua Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Department of Oncology, School of Medicine, University of Turin
Torino, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, Louisiana State University
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment
Home for Relief of Suffering (IRCCS)
San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy
Associate Editor
Molecular Medicine and Cancer Treatment