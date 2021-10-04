Scope

The Molecular Medicine for Cardiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of cardiovascular biology and diseases through molecular mechanisms and innovative technologies.

Led by Dr. Leon De Windt from Maastricht University, the Molecular Medicine for Cardiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular cardiology, which aim to enhance our knowledge of cardiovascular disorders and contribute to the development of novel therapeutic strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiovascular developmental biology

cardiovascular disease complexity

computational approaches in cardiology

genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics in cardiovascular research

regenerative medicine and stem cell biology

single-cell technologies and bioinformatics

structural biology and gene delivery

tissue engineering-based interventions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms, technologies, and approaches that contribute to the understanding and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Please see this editorial for more information: Grand challenges in molecular cardiology

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular cardiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.