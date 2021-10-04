Scope

The Molecular Microbes, Disease and Mechanisms of Immune Response section bridges the research of immunology, microbiology, and molecular medicine.

Under the leadership of Dr. Joel N. H. Stern of the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, this section covers the molecular foundations of immune responses and host-microbe interactions in both health and disease.

We welcome high-quality research from both scientific and medical communities that deepens our understanding of immune mechanisms, elucidates microbial contributions to immune regulation and pathology, and advances translational strategies for disease prevention, management, and treatment. Submissions may include original research, reviews, and models that push the frontiers of our knowledge of immune system biology and host-microbe dynamics.

Molecular Mechanisms of Immune Response

This subsection highlights molecular studies of immune responses involved with inflammation, immune dysregulation, and autoimmunity. Submissions should offer mechanistic insights at the molecular level that contribute to broader understanding of immune regulation and function.

Topic considered in scope include:

inflammation in the pathogenesis of connective tissue diseases, including chronic inflammatory disorders, autoimmunity, and cancer

molecular mechanisms of immune disorders, including immunodeficiencies, hypersensitivities, and autoimmunity

pathophysiological mechanisms of tissue injury driven by acute and chronic inflammation in organs

molecular mechanisms of immunotherapy resistance

novel or improved bioinformatics tools or data resources to address the topics above

comprehensive computational analyses providing novel hypotheses or insights in relating to the topics above

Molecular Microbes and Disease

This subsection focuses on the molecular aspects of host-microbe interactions and their roles in human health and disease. Submissions should provide insights into microbial pathogenesis and host immune responses, with implications for diagnosis, therapy, prevention of infection, and immune-related diseases.

Topic considered in scope include:

emerging microbial pathogens linked to inflammatory or autoimmune diseases

gene regulatory mechanisms in microbe and hosts that shape infection dynamics

host defense strategies and microbial evasion mechanisms influencing immune homeostasis

novel models elucidating microbe-host interactions

molecular mechanisms of microbial pathogenesis and immune dysregulation

signal transduction pathways implicated in microbial detection, immune activation, and chronic inflammation

microbial virulence factors and their modulation of immune responses, especially in chronic or autoimmune conditions

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of molecular mechanisms of immune response, inflammation-mediated tissue injury, chronic disease pathogenesis, immune system disorders, and dysregulation of inflammation pathways in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.