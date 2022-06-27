Main content

Mission & scope Frontiers in Neural Circuits publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on the emergent properties of neural circuits - the elementary modules of the brain. Specialty Chief Editors Takao K. Hensch and Edward Ruthazer at Harvard University and McGill University respectively, are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics and the public worldwide. Frontiers in Neural Circuits launched in 2011 with great success and remains a "central watering hole" for research in neural circuits, serving the community worldwide to share data, ideas and inspiration. Articles revealing the anatomy, physiology, development or function of any neural circuitry in any species (from sponges to humans) are welcome. Our common thread seeks the computational strategies used by different circuits to link their structure with function (perceptual, motor, or internal), the general rules by which they operate, and how their particular designs lead to the emergence of complex properties and behaviors. Submissions focused on synaptic, cellular and connectivity principles in neural microcircuits using multidisciplinary approaches, especially newer molecular, developmental and genetic tools, are encouraged. Studies with an evolutionary perspective to better understand how circuit design and capabilities evolved to produce progressively more complex properties and behaviors are especially welcome. The journal is further interested in research revealing how plasticity shapes the structural and functional architecture of neural circuits. Frontiers in Neural Circuits is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Frontiers in Neural Circuits welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to Frontiers in Neural Circuits, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty journal.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.