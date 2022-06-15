Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neural Circuits is a multidisciplinary journal publishing research on the emergent properties of neural circuits - the elementary modules of the brain.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Takao K. Hensch (Harvard University, USA), Frontiers in Neural Circuits publishes research on the strategies used by different circuits to link their structure with function, the general rules by which they operate, and how their constructions lead to the emergence of complex properties and behaviors.

Subjects of interest include but are not limited to:

the anatomy, physiology, development or function of any neural circuitry in any species

how development and plasticity shapes the structural and functional architecture of neural circuits

synaptic, cellular, and connectivity principles in neural microcircuits.

Multidisciplinary approaches and studies with an evolutionary perspective to better understand how circuit construction and capabilities evolved to produce progressively more complex properties and behaviors are especially welcome.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts relating to non-biologically-inspired neural networks are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Neural Circuits is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.