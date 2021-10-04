Scope

The Oncology Reviews: Reviews section is dedicated to publishing research focused on comprehensive reviews in the field of oncology.

Led by internationally renowned experts in both preclinical research and clinical practice, the Oncology Reviews: Reviews section welcomes submissions in various domains of oncology, which connect the latest achievements in different fields of oncology for both practicing clinicians and basic researchers.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical aspects of oncology

preclinical research in oncology

Submissions should provide detailed, in depth knowledge about the latest advancements and findings in oncology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.