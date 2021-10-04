Mission & scope

Oncology Reviews is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on publishing premier reviews on preclinical and clinical aspects of oncology.

Oncology Reviews welcomes research contributions in the various domains of oncology, which bridge the gap between basic research and clinical practice. Topics include, but are not limited to:

preclinical research in oncology

clinical advancements in cancer treatment

innovations in cancer diagnostics

cancer prevention strategies

multidisciplinary approaches to cancer care

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being. Oncology Reviews contributes to this goal by focusing on research and advancements in oncology, which are crucial for understanding, preventing, and treating various types of cancer. By providing access to up-to-date information, the journal supports the global effort to improve health outcomes and reduce the burden of cancer on individuals, families, and societies.

Manuscripts relating to topics outside the scope of oncology or not in line with the journal's mission are not suitable for publication in Oncology Reviews.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Oncology Reviews is committed to advancing developments in the field of oncology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.