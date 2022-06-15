Mission & scope

Frontiers in Radiology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across five major specialties of interventional radiology, emergency radiology, neuroradiology, cardiothoracic imaging, and artificial intelligence in radiology. Field Chief Editor Dinggang Shen at Shanghai United Imaging Intelligence and ShanghaiTech University is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers and radiologists. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge, impactful discoveries and clinical experience to researchers, academics, clinicians, industries, and the public worldwide.

In recent years, the field of radiology has been significantly re-shaped and innovated by advancements of technologies such as imaging instruments, artificial intelligence, and information technology, and also the pace of innovating radiology by new technologies is accelerating. The overarching scope and mission of this journal of Frontiers in Radiology is to publish and disseminate high-quality research studies that include new technology developments and applications in radiology. In parallel, research and clinical practice of radiology has also been significantly impacted by their interactions with other disciplines such as nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, neurology, oncology, cardiology, pathology, surgery, laboratory medicine, among others. This journal welcomes contributions that develop and apply novel multi-disciplinary and cross-disciplinary methodologies and technologies into radiology, particularly, in the five fspecialties mentioned above.



This journal differentiates itself from other radiology and imaging journals by putting major emphasis on new technology development and application (broadly defined) in radiology; that is, innovating every possible technical aspect of radiology and radiologist’s practice to improve quality, productivity and efficiency.