Mission & scope

Frontiers in Radiology is a leading, interdisciplinary journal that publishes impactful discoveries and clinical experience studies in all areas of radiology, with a particular emphasis on new technology developments and applications. Frontiers in Radiology is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC) and the DOAJ.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor Dinggang Shen (ShanghaiTech University and Shanghai United Imaging Intelligence, China) and an outstanding international editorial board, Frontiers in Radiology supports innovation in every possible technical aspect of radiology and radiologists’ practice to improve quality, productivity, and efficiency. This journal welcomes contributions that develop and apply novel multi-disciplinary and cross-disciplinary methodologies and technologies in radiology, particularly in the following areas:

artificial intelligence in radiology

cardiothoracic imaging

emergency radiology

interventional radiology

neuroradiology.

In recent years, the field of radiology has been significantly re-shaped by technological advancements such as imaging instruments, artificial intelligence, and information technology. The pace of this innovation is accelerating. The research and clinical practice of radiology has also been significantly impacted by interactions with other disciplines such as nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, neurology, oncology, cardiology, pathology, surgery, laboratory medicine.

The journal welcomes research which advances the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: good health and wellbeing, and SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Frontiers in Radiology is dedicated to studies centered on medical imaging techniques and their roles in diagnosing and treating health conditions. Manuscripts that focus solely on the diagnosis of diseases without a relevance to radiology or imaging techniques are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that do not utilize or discuss the application of radiological methods in their research are also not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Radiology is committed to advancing developments in the field of radiology by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.