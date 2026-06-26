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SS Annunziata Polyclinic Hospital, Chieti
Chieti, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Emergency Radiology
Institute of Forensic Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Zurich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Emergency Radiology
Department of Radiology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Emergency Radiology
Boston Medical Center
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Emergency Radiology