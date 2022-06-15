Scope

The Access and Barriers to Reproductive Health Services section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing factors that influence access to reproductive health services worldwide.

Led by Dr. Vanessa Dalton from the University of Michigan, USA, the Access and Barriers to Reproductive Health Services section welcomes submissions in various domains of reproductive health, which aim to enhance equitable access to reproductive health care and improve health outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

access to and delivery of abortion, contraception, and any other reproductive care services

cultural or social norms and reproductive health service use and outcomes

development and evaluation of interventions that increase access to desired reproductive health services

disparities in access to reproductive health services and health outcomes

economic or life course outcomes

epidemiology of individual factors, community factors, or systemic factors that contribute to reproductive health care access

health care delivery and payment

health economics

health policy

human rights aspect of reproductive health

impact of health policy at global, national, and regional levels on reproductive health services, health outcomes, and quality of life

implementation science

population sciences

studies that incorporate individual-level preferences, fertility goals, or treatment preferences

The target audience for this section includes government and public health officials, academic scholars and researchers, health systems, communities, and advocates.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

This section does not consider drug effectiveness trials, basic science research, genetic studies, or physiology studies. Epidemiologic studies that focus on the prevalence or incidence of diseases, or diseases progression are also outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of reproductive health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.