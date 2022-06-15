Mission & scope

Frontiers in Reproductive Health is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes research from all scientific, clinical, and policy perspectives relevant to human reproductive health. The journal aims to bring together research from different backgrounds, including biologic, sociologic, clinical care and systems, and policy, to bridge gaps in understanding and improve reproductive health outcomes across the human lifecourse.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Stacey A Missmer, (College of Human Medicine, Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA), Frontiers in Reproductive Health welcomes research contributions in the various domains of reproductive health, from gynecologic health, fertility, menstrual and reproductive transitions, sexually transmitted infections; nutritional, behavioral, and environmental factors; policy, access to care, and ethics; and social science research. Current Section Topics include:

adolescent reproductive health and well-being

andrology

assisted reproduction

gynecology

HIV and STIs

menopause

reproductive epidemiology.

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: good health and well-being and SDG 5: Gender Equality, which identifies reproductive health and rights and as a key area for ensuring and promoting good health and well-being for all.

Manuscripts that focus on general medical care or sociologic or policy implications for medical care or biologic understanding without relevance to reproductive health and/or its relation to health across the lifecourse are not suitable for publication in this journal. The journal's scope requires that submissions contribute to the understanding of reproductive biology or related to reproductive health.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Reproductive health is committed to advancing developments in the field of reproductive health by ensuring unrestricted access to articles, allowing researchers and the public alike to access and benefit from scientific knowledge. By enabling the dissemination of scientific breakthroughs, we strive to contribute to the improvement of reproductive health worldwide.