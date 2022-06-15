Laboratory of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Medical Statistics, Department of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Scope

The Adolescent Reproductive Health and Well-being section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the various aspects of adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

Led by Professor Vassiliki Benetou from National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, the Adolescent Reproductive Health and Well-being section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sexual and reproductive health, which address the unique challenges faced by adolescents.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

access of adolescents and their families to health services, education and information

adolescent reproductive health and sexuality education and training

challenges faced by adolescents including unwanted sex or marriage, STIs, unwanted pregnancy, unsafe abortions, and dangerous childbirth

comparison of adult and adolescent sexual and reproductive health processes and outcomes to understand disparities in provision of care and outcomes

counseling and provision of contraception and family planning

development and evaluation of adolescent-friendly sexual and reproductive health services

development and evaluation of interventions and health promotion programs related to sexuality education and training during adolescence

human rights aspects of adolescent sexual and reproductive health

issues related to immunizations to prevent STIs during adolescence

services to prevent, diagnose, and treat sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV/AIDS in adolescents

the impact of global, national, and regional policies, laws and recommendations on adolescent reproductive health and wellbeing

the intersection of sexual and reproductive health with other key biological, psychological and social variables impacting adolescent development including gender, sexuality, ethnic identity, poverty, mental health, globalization and technology use

the role of family and school environment in adolescent sexual and reproductive health

use of new technologies and digital tools for the protection and promotion of sexual and reproductive health of adolescents

Established methodologic designs, such as observational and experimental designs, population or hospital-based, and qualitative research are welcome.

The section encourages the submission of research that supports and advances Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Adolescent Reproductive Health and Well-being section does not consider submissions focusing on general maternal care or women's health issues that do not specifically address adolescent reproductive health and well-being. Studies without emphasis on the unique challenges and experiences of adolescents in the context of sexual and reproductive health are outside this section's scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of adolescent sexual and reproductive health to researchers, health care professionals, policymakers, the industry and the public worldwide.