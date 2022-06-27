Scope

More than half the world’s population is under the age of 25. Adolescence and young adulthood is a period of immense biological, psychological, and social changes. Adolescents, both females and males, face unique challenges to sexual and reproductive care and knowledge: they are often prohibited from accessing information and necessary services.

For millions of girls worldwide, as reported by UNFPA, entry into adolescence also coincides with unwanted sex or marriage, and risk of unwanted pregnancy, unsafe abortions, STIs, HIV, dangerous childbirth, and vulnerability to human rights abuses.

Current and emerging concerns - earlier start of menarche for girls, and for both girls and boys increasing globalization, rising STI incidences, contradictory policy and legislation relating to sexuality, sexual and reproductive health, and slow progress in making adolescent and sexual reproductive health a critical area of focus within health.

This section will welcome papers on all aspects of Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health:

• Multiple methodologic modalities and innovations: Epidemiological surveys, qualitative studies, clinical studies, laboratory studies, observational and experimental designs, implementation science, community based participatory research, human centered design approaches

• Development and evaluation of youth-friendly services related to: adolescent sexuality education; services to prevent, diagnose, and treat STIs and HIV; counseling and provision of family planning

• Human rights aspects of adolescent sexual and reproductive health

• Comparison of adult and adolescent sexual and reproductive health processes and outcomes to understand disparities in provision of care and outcomes

• Evaluation of the role of gender and sexuality in adolescent sexual and reproductive health

Papers that consider multiple aspects of adolescent development that intersect with sexual and reproductive health, such as mental health, education and employment, poverty, technology, gender and ethnic identity, will be welcome.

We recognize the challenges in conducting sexual and reproductive health research with adolescents, and welcome high quality preliminary studies that exemplify innovative study designs and approaches