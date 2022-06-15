Scope

The Andrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of male reproductive system diseases and related conditions.

Led by Dr. Singh Rajender from Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR), India, the Andrology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of male reproductive health to understand the underlying causes of diseases and improve patient outcomes.

Andrology is the study of diseases of the male reproductive system. Historically, andrology was a discipline that focused on sexual dysfunction. However, andrology has rapidly expanded in the last 10 years into a multidisciplinary field encompassing a wide spectrum of diseases of the male reproductive system. Conditions previously thought to be simply issues of quality of life have now been shown to be associated with more serious pathology. For example, male infertility, hypogonadism, and erectile dysfunction are all associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and long term mortality. This is pertinent given the fact that worldwide male life expectancy is lower than that of females. The andrologist is placed in a prime position to address this global issue.

It also remains clear that problems of the male reproductive system have profound impacts on quality of life. Futhermore, other health conditions, including cancers, can have significant late effects on reproductive and sexual health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cancer research

co-morbidities

epidemiology

health economics

hypogonadism

male contraception

male infertility and reproductive health

quality of life

reproductive endocrinology

reproductive medicine

sexual dysfunction

surgical andrology and reconstruction

transgenerational inheritance

translational research

The section accepts all types of research: basic, translational and clinical. The section aims to publish important research with the potential to change clinical practice, including preliminary research, proposed clinical trials and research protocols.

The section welcomes submissions which support SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Andrology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on basic biochemistry or molecular biology without a foundation in male reproductive health, sexual function, or related clinical aspects.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of male reproductive health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.