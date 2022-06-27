Scope

Andrology is the study of diseases of the male reproductive system. Historically, Andrology was a discipline that focused on sexual dysfunction. However the field of Andrology has rapidly expanded in the last 10 years to encompass a wide spectrum of diseases of the male reproductive system and includes multiple disciplines. Conditions previously thought to be simply issues of quality of life have now been shown from studies to be associated with more serious pathology. For example we have now realised that male infertility, hypogonadism and erectile dysfunction are all associated with an increased risk of cardio-vascular disease and long term mortality. This is quite pertinent given the fact that worldwide male life expectancy is still inferior to that of women. It therefore places the Andrologist in a prime position to address this global issue. However, it is also clear that problems of the male reproductive system have profound effects on the quality of life of our patients. Furthermore, interventions for example cancers and have significant late effects on reproductive and sexual health.

The specialty has now evolved to encompass a wide spectrum of diseases, including male infertility, reproductive health, sexual dysfunction, genital surgery and reconstruction. Furthermore, reproductive medicine, including reproductive endocrinology, and genomic studies and translational research give an important scientific basis to our understanding of the speciality of Andrology.

The mission of the Andrology section of Frontiers in Reproductive Health is to publish the latest research and advancements in the field. We welcome all types of research: basic, translational, and clinical.

The scope of the section is broad and varied and includes:

• Male infertility and reproductive health

• Reproductive medicine

• Reproductive Endocrinology

• Male contraception

• Sexual dysfunction

• Hypogonadism

• Cancer research

• Surgical Andrology and reconstruction

• Translational Research

We also accept articles on epidemiology and health economics. We consider all types of contributions including original research papers, reviews, clinical trials and commentaries. Our aim is to publish important and significant research in Andrology, which has the potential to change clinical practice. For this reason, we also welcome submissions on preliminary research, proposed clinical trials and research protocols.