Scope

The Assisted Reproduction section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of assisted reproduction and serving as a practical guide for reproductive endocrinologists.

Led by Dr. Eitan Lunenfeld from Ariel University, Israel, the Assisted Reproduction section welcomes submissions in the various domains of reproductive endocrinology and assisted reproductive technology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications and ethical considerations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

endometriosis and assisted reproductive technology

ethical issues concerning assisted reproductive technology

female fertility preservation

follicular development in vivo and in vitro

in vitro embryo development and embryoscopy

oocyte maturation in vivo and in vitro

ovulation

ovulation induction and controlled ovarian hyperstimulation

pre-implantation genetic testing

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Assisted Reproduction section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general cell biology or pregnancy complications without a fundamental basis in assisted reproductive technologies or related interventions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of assisted reproduction to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.