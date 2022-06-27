Scope

The Assisted Reproduction section aims to advance research in assisted reproduction and serve as a practical guide for reproductive endocrinologists in a research or academic setting, or in an office or hospital practice. The section aims to disseminate new basic and clinical knowledge in reproductive medicine by publishing original, peer reviewed articles that answer relevant questions in reproductive endocrinology/assisted reproductive technology (ART) and deliver the latest research and clinical trial results. The focus of the section will be to publish research that spans the translational continuum by pursuing themes which combine basic and clinical as well as ethical research. The section provides a publication forum for the international reproductive endocrinology community to further our understanding of how experimental knowledge supports the latest advances in clinical research and practice and medical innovation.

Regular features of special interest, especially for practicing female reproductive endocrinologists, will include original research, reviews, systematic reviews, perspectives, clinical practice guidelines, case reports, and other article types. Due to the integrative nature of the section, the scope of articles considered will be broad and include original basic research and original reports of the most important advances in patient-oriented female reproductive research. Topics of interest include but are not limited to:

• Follicular development in vivo and in vitro

• Oocyte maturation in vivo and in vitro

• Ovulation

• Ovulation induction and controlled ovarian hyperstimulation

• In vitro embryo development and embryoscopy

• Pre-implantation genetic testing

• Endometriosis and ART

• Female Fertility preservation

• Ethical issues concerning ART

The section will foster the need of reproductive endocrinologists to stay current and informed of the most recent developments in the field. Research applying new technologies and clinical trial data is particularly welcome, and case reports and controversies will be included where they illustrate particular issues or in areas where there is unresolved debate.