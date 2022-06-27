Scope

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have been a public health concern from as far back as the early and nascent days of medicine. STIs, beyond the very intimate and private nature of the area of infection, are most common among highly productive and energetic populations who otherwise have little health concerns and are less likely to be engaged with healthcare systems.

Furthermore, the symptoms and signs are not overt in some cases and therefore make it a very hidden and sometimes self-managed group of health concerns. While the era of HIV highlighted the need for STI control, the HIV era also eclipsed the concern of other curable STI and minimized attention and efforts on the incurable STIs because of the enormity, economic burden and threats of the HIV epidemic.

An emerging concern of rising STI incidences, lack of advancement in point of care diagnosis and STI prevention vaccines, and a lack of new and novel options of antibiotic treatment with rising antimicrobial resistance, together with the real concern of the additive effect of STI on HIV acquisition, make this an important area of focus.

This section will welcome papers on all aspects of STI:

· Epidemiological surveys

· Laboratory diagnosis

· Novel options for treatment delivery

· Behavioral

· Modeling

· Economic aspects of management of STI

· The quality of life as relates to prevention and treatment of STI

· Health systems papers that explore was of health care service improvement.

Papers that consider responses to multiple STI or STI and other reproductive health concerns like multipurpose prevention technologies will be welcome.

While HIV is a highly important sexually transmitted infection, this section will not focus on HIV only but will welcome papers on all STIs.