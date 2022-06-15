Scope

The HIV and STIs section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing the challenges and advancements in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Led by Dr. Elizabeth Bukusi from Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), the HIV and STIs section welcomes submissions in the various domains of STI research, which aim to enhance understanding and improve healthcare outcomes related to these infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral aspects of STIs

economic aspects of STI management

epidemiological surveys

health systems improvements for STI care

laboratory diagnosis of STIs

modeling of STI transmission and prevention

multipurpose prevention technologies

novel options for treatment delivery

point of care diagnosis

prevention methods including vaccines

quality of life related to STI prevention and treatment

rising antimicrobial resistance and novel options for antibiotic treatment

STIs and reproductive health co-morbitities

the additive effect of STI on HIV acquisition

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The HIV and STIs section does not consider submissions that lack a foundation in the epidemiology, prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of sexually transmitted infections. Studies on unrelated medical conditions or general public health issues without a basis in HIV and STIs are outside the scope of this section. While HIV is a highly important sexually transmitted infection, this section welcome papers on all STIs and on STI’s in the context of HIV infection/ prevention.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of STI research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.