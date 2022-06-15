Scope

The Reproductive Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the impact of environmental, nutritional, and social factors on reproductive, perinatal, and pediatric health.

Led by Dr. Delivette Castor from Columbia University, USA, the Reproductive Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of reproductive and perinatal health, which aim to enhance the knowledge and inform policy-making in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adverse pregnancy outcomes

biological mechanisms underlying epidemiological observations

birth defects

conception

contraception and hormone supplementation safety

genotyping in reproductive health

infertility

infections in pregnancy

maternal mortality

methodological limitations in the epidemiology of reproductive and perinatal health

nutrition and reproductive health

pregnancy complications

reproductive cancers

reproductive hormone diseases

social stressors and reproductive health

the role of environmental factors on reproductive health and fetal development and outcomes

translation of animal work to human studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors affecting reproductive and perinatal health, as well as their implications for treatment approaches and policy-making.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 5 (Gender Equality), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Reproductive Epidemiology section does not consider submissions focused on cancer research without a foundation in reproductive health or studies that lack a foundation in the understanding of reproductive epidemiology. Additionally, regional studies that do not address reproductive epidemiological issues are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of reproductive and perinatal health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.