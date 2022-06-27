Main content

Specialty chief editor lida chatzi University of Southern California Los Angeles , United States Specialty Chief Editor Reproductive Epidemiology

Scope Preconception and early pregnancy are vulnerable periods to environmental toxicants, nutritional deficiencies and social stressors. According to the Developmental Origins of Health and Disease (DOHaD) conceptual framework, early life environmental exposures have consequences throughout the life course and across generations. Initial work in this field pointed to the role of prenatal undernutrition, often resulting in low birthweight, in permanently shaping the offspring’s tissue structure, function, and metabolism. More recent evidence suggests that fetal programming may also affect the risk of several chronic diseases over the lifespan and provides mechanistic insights into how environmental factors may affect gene expression and disease processes. Reproductive epidemiologic research has made great contributions in terms of informing treatment approaches and policy making aimed at improving human reproductive health. A noteworthy example is periconceptional folic acid supplementation to prevent neural tube defects. While progress has been made in many areas, including advances in tools for measuring environmental toxicants and genotyping in reproductive health research, other issues such as social and racial disparities, translation of animal work to human studies, and insights on biological mechanisms underlying epidemiological observations remain and must be addressed. Our intention is to make active and critical contributions to the science and policy discourses related to reproductive, perinatal and pediatric health. We welcome submissions focusing on cutting-edge research, controversial issues, and methodological limitations in the epidemiology of reproductive and perinatal health, including but not limited to: reproductive health issues such as conception, infertility, and reproductive hormone diseases, contraception and hormone supplementation safety including potential effects on reproductive cancers, as well as perinatal issues such as pregnancy complications, infections in pregnancy, maternal mortality, adverse pregnancy outcomes, and birth defects. Please refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process. Frontiers in Reproductive Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Reprod. Health

Abbreviation frph

Electronic ISSN 2673-3153

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Reproductive Epidemiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Study Protocol, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Reproductive Epidemiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.