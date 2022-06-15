Mission & scope

Frontiers in Signal Processing is a DOAJ indexed journal that explores the detection, prediction, classification, as well as understanding of signal processing.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Asoke K Nandi (Brunel University London, UK), the journal welcomes manuscripts on any (e.g., theoretical, practical, algorithmic, and implemental) aspect of signal processing and image processing. This journal covers a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:

audio and acoustic signal processing

biomedical signal processing

image processing

radar signal processing

signal processing theory

signal processing for communications

statistical signal processing

systems health diagnosis and prognosis.

The journal covers both one-dimensional and multi-dimensional signals. All research addressing detection, estimation, prediction, classification, systems, and understanding of signal processing will be considered, including original research papers and review papers. Interdisciplinary manuscripts containing significant signal processing contributions are welcome.

The journal actively welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure; and SDG 13: climate action.

Frontiers in Signal Processing is committed to advancing developments in the field of signal processing by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.