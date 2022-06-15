Mission & scope

Frontiers in Signal Processing welcomes manuscripts on any aspect of Signal Processing and image processing. Manuscripts must be novel and original. Signal Processing includes all kinds of signals, including acoustics, audio, biomedical, communications, image, RADAR, etc. It covers both one-dimensional (e.g., acoustic) and multi-dimensional (e.g., image) signals. All research addressing detection, estimation, prediction, classification, systems, and understanding will be considered.

Frontiers in Signal Processing will consider novel and original research manuscripts as well as review manuscripts which clearly demonstrate their insightfulness, timeliness, and aptness. All manuscripts will go through a strict, but fair and proportionate, review process to determine their suitability for publication in this journal.