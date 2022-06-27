Scope

The Insomnia section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of insomnia across various domains.

Led by Dr. Patricia Haynes from the University of Arizona, the Insomnia section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sleep research, which connect interdisciplinary perspectives to address the complexities of insomnia.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancement of theoretical models for insomnia

barriers and facilitators to the adoption of evidence-based insomnia interventions within and beyond the health care system

biological, psychological, and social determinants of insomnia throughout the entire lifespan

characterization of the short- and long-term risks associated with insomnia symptoms and disorders

epidemiological descriptions of the global burden of insomnia

mediators and moderators of insomnia treatment response

novel research methods and approaches

pilot studies of innovative interventions for insomnia symptoms and disorders

social and economic disparities in insomnia and insomnia interventions

strategies for enhancing the implementation, reach, and sustainability of insomnia intervention

validation studies for insomnia assessment within diverse populations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of insomnia, including its determinants, risks, assessment, and interventions. The Insomnia section supports submissions that have a clear focus on sleep disorders, particularly insomnia-related sleep disturbances, and that contribute significantly to the understanding, diagnosis, or treatment of insomnia symptoms and disorders. Studies that address the social and economic disparities in insomnia-related sleep disturbances and their interventions are welcomed and encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of insomnia, sleep research, and evidence-based interventions, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Sustainable Development Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) of the 2030 agenda by the United Nations.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sleep research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.