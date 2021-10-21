Main content

Specialty chief editor james k wyatt Rush Medical College, Rush University Chicago , United States Specialty Chief Editor Insomnia

Scope The 'Insomnia' section of Frontiers in Sleep looks to become the most comprehensive, high-yield location for publication of cutting-edge science in this area. This is an amazing opportunity to highlight insomnia as a basic and clinical research topic in one location, with support from an internationally renowned publication house and an enthusiastic editorial review team. We will consider manuscripts from bench to bedside to community, on topics such as:

• Developmental perspective on the biopsychosocial origins of insomnia in children

• Exploration and validation of clinical subtypes of insomnia

• Characterization of the short- and long-term risks associated with diagnosed or suspected insomnia

• Dismantling studies of cognitive and behavioral treatment approaches for insomnia

• Pilot (or more developed) studies of innovative treatments for acute or chronic insomnia

• Novel pharmacologic treatments for acute or chronic insomnia

• Device treatments for insomnia for acute or chronic insomnia

• Adaptive treatment models

• Dissemination and implementation science

• Development and validation of animal models

• Genetic through human-level studies exploring the predisposing factors for insomnia

• Biological, social, and psychological factors influencing when acute insomnia resolves prior to becoming chronic

Facts Short name Front. Sleep

Abbreviation frsle

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

