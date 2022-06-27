Scope

The Pediatric and Adolescent Sleep section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of sleep medicine in children and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Stephen Sheldon from Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, and Dr. Judith Owens from Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Pediatric and Adolescent Sleep section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric and adolescent sleep medicine, which encompass a wide range of topics and purposes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circadian biology, development of circadian rhythms, and changes from birth through adolescence

clinical trials in pediatric sleep disorders

controversies in pediatric sleep medicine

dental issues in pediatric sleep medicine

emerging technologies and therapeutics, including validation studies in the pediatric population

global perspectives and cultural considerations in sleep in children and adolescents

infant sleep

parasomnias- pediatric and adolescent hypersomnia and problem sleepiness

pediatric and adolescent insomnia and problem sleeplessness

pediatric sleep health, sleep education, and advocacy

quality improvement/assurance in pediatric sleep medicine

sleep and mental health in children and adolescents

sleep in special pediatric populations (e.g., sleep in neurodevelopmental disorders, congenital/rare diseases)

sleep-related breathing disorders

sleep-related movement disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric and adolescent sleep medicine.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of pediatric and adolescent sleep medicine, circadian biology, sleep disorders, sleep health, and global perspectives on sleep in children and adolescents, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Pediatric and Adolescent Sleep section does not consider studies that exclusively address basic biochemical and animal research. However, studies that include issues related to the unique anatomy and changing physiology from infancy through adolescence are deemed relevant and welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric and adolescent sleep medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.