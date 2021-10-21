Main content

Scope Frontiers in Pediatric and Adolescent Sleep publishes high quality fundamental basic, applied, quantitative and qualitative, translational, and clinical research across the field of pediatric and adolescent sleep medicine. Essential aspects of development and sleep health during infancy, early childhood, school age, and adolescence are emphasized. In addition, submissions examining the bi-directional impact of pediatric sleep problems on caregivers, as well as differences and similarities in the classification, diagnosis and treatment of pediatric sleep disorders compared with adult sleep medicine are welcome.



All considered papers must contribute insight into medical, physiological, biological, behavioral and psychosocial aspects of Pediatric and Adolescent Sleep. Focus should include issues related to the unique anatomy and changing physiology from infancy through adolescence. Basic biochemical and animal research should be submitted to Sleep and Circadian Rhythms section.



Collaboration with other Frontiers in Sleep Specialty sections is anticipated and encouraged.



Areas covered include but are not limited to:

• Pediatric and Adolescent Insomnia and Problem Sleeplessness

• Pediatric and Adolescent Hypersomnia and Problem Sleepiness

• Parasomnias

• Movement Disorders

• Respiratory Disorders

• Circadian Biology, Development of Circadian Rhythms, and Changes from Birth Through Adolescence

• Emerging Technologies and Therapeutics, Including Validation Studies in the Pediatric Population

• Dental Issues in Pediatric Sleep Medicine

• Clinical Trials in Pediatric Sleep Disorders

• Sleep in Special Pediatric Populations (e.g., Sleep in Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Congenital/Rare Diseases)

• Sleep and Mental Health in Children and Adolescent

• Infant Sleep

• Pediatric Sleep Health, Sleep Education and Advocacy

• Controversies in Pediatric Sleep Medicine

• Quality Improvement/Assurance in Pediatric Sleep Medicine

• Global Perspectives and Cultural Considerations in Sleep In Children and Adolescents

Facts Short name Front. Sleep

Abbreviation frsle

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Pediatric and Adolescent Sleep welcomes submissions of the following article types: Book Review, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pediatric and Adolescent Sleep, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

