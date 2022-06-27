Scope

The Sleep and Circadian Rhythms section explores the neurobiology of sleep and circadian rhythms. Restorative sleep and robust circadian rhythms are essential components of health in animals and humans. Conversely, disruption of these processes is associated with a wide range of medical conditions.

Led by Professors Radhika Basheer and Ritchie Edward Brown (Harvard Medical School/VA Boston Healthcare System), Sleep and Circadian Rhythms welcomes submissions to accelerate scientific discovery and promote research excellence in this growing field.

Topics include but are not limited to:

Evolutionary studies of sleep function and regulation - studies in model systems and in animals where sleep and circadian rhythms have not been previously characterized are welcome.

Studies of sleep and circadian rhythms across the lifespan from conception to aging - including studies which elucidate the molecular and genetic mechanisms which generate sleep-wake circuitry.

Mechanistic studies which uncover the molecular, cellular and circuit basis of the brain control of sleep and wakefulness and the associated cortical electrical oscillations.

Genetic studies of sleep and circadian rhythms in animals and humans.

Mechanistic studies of sleep and circadian rhythms in human disease states or in animal models of disease states.

Studies which explore the neurobiological basis by which pharmacological compounds modulate sleep, wakefulness, or circadian rhythms

Neuromodulation of sleep by light, sound, ultrasound, magnetism, or electrical stimulation.

Glial regulation of sleep and circadian rhythms.

Regulation of circadian rhythms by the retina, melanopsin, melatonin, light or other zeitgebers.

The interaction of sleep and circadian rhythms with immune and neuroendocrine systems.

Mechanistic studies of the interaction of feedback, metabolic homeostasis, body temperature, and other physiological functions with sleep, arousal, and circadian rhythms.

New analysis tools which facilitate the study of sleep, circadian rhythms or cortical oscillations associated with sleep-wake states.

Effects of sleep and circadian rhythms on the microbiome and vice versa.

Studies which investigate how circadian rhythms and sleep affect learning, synaptic plasticity, memory, and cognitive function.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge on how sleep and circadian rhythms are vital to the health of human and animals alike. The research promoted in the Sleep and Circadian Rhythms section aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. By advancing our understanding of sleep and circadian rhythms, we aim to contribute to the improvement of health outcomes, enhance quality of life and support the development of healthier communities globally.

Manuscripts which primarily deal with clinical studies of sleep disorders should be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Sleep. For papers concerning chronobiology, including molecular clock circuitry, animal models, physiology, pathophysiology, behavior and health, and biological phenomena characterized by endogenous rhythmicity rather than circadian (i.e. seasonal, lunar or tidal), please submit to Frontiers in Physiology - Chronobiology or other Frontiers journals.