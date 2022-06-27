Scope

The Sleep, Immunity, and Metabolism section is led by a team of expert researchers and professionals dedicated to publishing research on the interrelationship between sleep, circadian rhythms, immunity, and various metabolic processes. This section includes studies that provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of how immunological or metabolic processes affect sleep and circadian rhythms, and vice versa.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

neuroimmune mechanisms in sleep, wakefulness, hyperarousal, and pseudoarousal

multi-disciplinary research combining various facets of immunity and metabolism

environmental or lifestyle factors affecting immunity or metabolism

epigenetic or genetic factors in immunity or metabolism

health status and its influence on metabolism or the immune system

sleep and vaccine efficacy

function of sleep and circadian rhythms in DNA repair and liquid–liquid phase separation/li>

understanding how sleep aids in recovery from infections and surgical procedures

interplay between sleep, stress, and immune function

impact of sleep disorders on immune system performance and metabolic dysfunction

nutrition and its impact on sleep and circadian rhythms

energy and substrate metabolism

physical activity and its relationship with sleep, immunity, and metabolism

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Sleep, Immunity, and Metabolism section does not consider studies without objective immunological or metabolic assessments, e.g. rely solely on questionnaires for outcome data. However, purely observational studies that include assessments of immunologic parameters or metabolic processes in the context of sleep and circadian rhythms will be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sleep, immunity, and metabolism research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.