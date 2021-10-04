Mission & scope

Frontiers in Smart Grids is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the development and integration of renewable energy sources (RES) and distributed energy resources (DER) in modern and future power systems. The complexity of these systems requires the wide employment of ICT technologies and the application of advanced control techniques to deal with the high intermittency and variability of volatile RES. The exploitation and coordination of flexibility resources at all system levels becomes of primary importance.

Led by Field Chief Editor Nikos Hatziargyriou from National Technical University of Athens, Frontiers in Smart Grids welcomes research contributions in the various domains of smart grid technologies, which combine the employment of ICT solutions and advanced control techniques to achieve sustainable, cost-efficient, and secure operation of energy systems. Topics include, but are not limited to:

power system control and operation of systems with high penetration of RES, both centralized plants and distributed energy resources

power system planning considering stochastic sources

power system flexibility at all system levels considering distributed energy sources, flexible demand, cross-sector coupling, storage, electromobility and transmission-distribution network coordination

power system resilience against natural and man-made disasters, including cybersecurity

power system operation with large number of power electronics components

integration of active prosumers, energy communities, virtual power plants, local markets, and peer-to-peer energy exchanges

smart grids applications of data analytics, internet of things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital twins, etc.

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy. By promoting research and innovation in smart grid technologies, the journal contributes to the global effort of increasing access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. Furthermore, the journal's focus on power system resilience, intelligent distribution networks, and secure power system operation aligns with the targets of SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

Manuscripts on topics focusing solely on individual component technologies without considering system integration, and long-term socio-economic and policy studies, are outside the scope of Frontiers in Smart Grids.

Frontiers in Smart Grids is committed to advancing developments in the field of smart grid technologies by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.