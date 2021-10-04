Mission & scope

The Frontiers in Smart Grids journal publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research covering the areas of modern and future power systems with high penetration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) and Distributed Energy Resources (DER). DER include distributed generators, active consumers/prosumers and energy communities, storage, both centralized and distributed, cross sector coupling with all energy carriers, with electricity networks as the backbone, and electromobility. The complexity of future systems requires the wide employment of ICT technologies and the application of advanced control techniques to deal with the high intermittency and variability of volatile RES. The exploitation and coordination of flexibility resources at all system levels becomes of primary importance. Current sections within the journal include but not limited to:

• Smart Grid Technologies: Fundamentals and Applications

• Smart Grid Control

• Cloud Computing

• Smart Grid Electronics

• Grid Efficiency

• Smart Grid Communications

Smart Grids is the key for the sustainable, cost-efficient and secure operation of modern energy systems. This multi-disciplinary forum solicits significant advances for the following areas of Smart Grids, including but not limited to:

• Power System Operation and Control of systems with large penetration of RES, including large, centralized plants (also off-shore) and distributed energy sources connected at distribution networks. Advances in distributed and decentralized techniques, forecasting, state estimation, security assessment, etc. are particularly relevant

• Power System Planning, to deal with high levels of uncertainty, including stochastic and robust techniques

• Dealing with Power System Flexibility requirements, including DER, flexible demand, cross-sector coupling, storage and electromobility. Coordination among System Operators, including (Transmission-Distribution) TSO-DSO and cross-border TSOs

• Power System Resilience against natural and man-caused disasters, including cyber- security, optimization of infrastructure hardening and smart operational measures, exploitation of flexibility resources

• Intelligent Distribution Networks, active distribution networks, grid forming inverters, microgrids and smart island systems

• Secure operation of power systems with high penetration of power electronics at all system levels, including advanced power electronic interfaces, HVDC networks, LV and MVDC networks, hybrid AC/DC networks, FACTS and FACTDS, etc.

• Integration of active prosumers, Energy Communities, Virtual Power Plants, local markets, peer to peer energy exchanges

• ICT technologies for Smart Grids, including advanced Communications, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, etc.

Studies must contribute insights into the power system at transmission and/or distribution level from a system point of view. Papers focusing on technologies of individual components, like energy generation technologies, storage technologies, smart devices, power electronic components, etc. without considering system integration do not fall within the scope of this journal. Similarly, policy and long-term socio-economic studies are also considered out of scope.