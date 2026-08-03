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University of Agder
Kristiansand, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Smart Grid Technologies
MEHRAN UNIV
Jamshoro, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Smart Grid Technologies
Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology
Rajshahi, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Smart Grid Technologies
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Smart Grid Technologies