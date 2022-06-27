Mission & scope

The most abundant replicating species in nature is the virus that parasitically exists in all living organisms. Viruses are thus globally widespread and extremely diversified. They ingeniously replicate, persist, survive, and may cause diseases in their hosts. While some of them are tropic for certain host species, others are transmittable among various species by overcoming the species barriers. Importantly, viruses act as a specific genetic population and affect individual hosts to various degrees.

Frontiers in Virology explores all biological and molecular aspects of these viruses and reports cutting-edge studies that can direct future research. Virology is a multidisciplinary research field with respect to the technologies/methodologies in use, as well as the study targets and their focuses. The recent establishment and development of novel analytical systems for studies in virology are outstanding and noteworthy. Applications of these systems to virology would certainly generate new critical discoveries, which otherwise are not expected. Frontiers in Virology regards novelty, originality, and universality as the most important criteria for evaluating articles. We accept high-quality submissions that target and analyze viruses, by various investigation systems, of all categories/classifications. Sophisticated manuscripts on subviral entities such as prions, viroids, and endogenous sequences are also encouraged to be submitted. We provide solid and effective Open Access platforms to stimulate research activity in Virology and its relevant research areas and to promote scientific interactions within/between academic and public communities.

Key scientific issues in this journal include, but are not limited to: virus replication strategies; structural and functional biology of viral proteins/genomes; virus-cell interactions; virus intracellular movement and transit between cells; viral pathogenesis; innate and acquired immunity against viruses; pathophysiology of viral diseases; viral diversification in host/host populations; emerging and reemerging viruses; antivirals and vaccines; virus utilization for practical purposes.

To be an innovative and comprehensive virology journal, Frontiers in Virology has unique and distinct specialty sections (10 specialties), listed below:

Antivirals and Vaccines: study and development of effective anti-viral drugs and vaccines.

Bioinformatic and Predictive Virology: informatics, in silico studies, theoretical virology, predictive virology.

Emerging and Reemerging Viruses: all issues (basic and applied) related to emerging and re-emerging viruses.

Fundamental Virology: all basic issues related to various viruses, biology, and molecular biology, structural and functional biology, genetics, chemistry, classification.

Modeling of Viral Replication and Pathogenesis: animal models, organoids, any model systems for virus research.

Translational Virology: applied medical sciences based on significant results/findings of basic virology.

Virus and Host Immunity: host immunity against viruses, recognition of viruses by hosts, the interaction between host and virus, viral pathogenesis.

Viral Disease Investigation: all issues related to various viral diseases, medical studies, pre-clinical and clinical studies, pathophysiology of viral diseases, persistent infection.

Viral Diversification and Evolution: viral mutation, adaptation, evolution, virus diversity, population genetics.

Systems Virology: innovative research systems, novel technologies/ methodologies, and their applications.

Note: Quantitative analyses, including quantitative omics studies, should be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates. Descriptive studies, such as comparative transcriptomic or phylogenetic analyses, will not be considered for review, unless they are extended to provide novel and meaningful insights into gene/protein function and/or the biology of the virus.