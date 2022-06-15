Mission & scope

Frontiers in Virology is a multidisciplinary journal, indexed in the DOAJ and Web of Science (ESCI), that covers all aspects of viruses at the biological and molecular levels.

Led by Field Chief Editor Akio Adachi (Tokushima University, Japan), the journal explores developments in novel technologies, methodologies, and analytical systems for studies in virology. With a focus on innovative investigative and analytical systems, Frontiers in Virology explores all biological and molecular aspects of viruses and their interactions with their hosts.

Key scientific issues in this journal include, but are not limited to:

antivirals and vaccines

emerging and reemerging viruses

innate and acquired immunity against viruses

pathophysiology of viral diseases

structural and functional biology of viral proteins/genomes

virus-cell interactions

viral diversification in host/host populations

virus intracellular movement and transit between cells

viral pathogenesis

virus replication strategies

virus utilization for practical purposes.

Frontiers in Virology accepts submissions that target and analyze viruses, by various investigation systems, of all categories and classifications. Manuscripts on subviral entities such as prions, viroids, and endogenous sequences are also encouraged for submission.

This journal is committed to supporting the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3: good health and well-being; and SDG 17: partnerships for the goals.

Descriptive studies -such as comparative transcriptomic or phylogenetic analyses- are not suitable for this journal unless they provide novel and meaningful insights into gene/protein function and/or the biology of the virus. Furthermore, quantitative analyses, including quantitative omics studies, should be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Virology commitment is to advance research in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public to enable future scientific breakthroughs.