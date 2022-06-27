Scope

The 'Bioinformatic and Predictive Virology' section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research that makes use of bioinformatic approaches to further our understanding of virus diversity, evolution, phenotypic variability, host range, virus-host interactions, and ecology, as well as predictive computational models and multi-OMICs analyses in viral infections. Computational biology plays an integral role in modern virology and this dedicated forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

• Phylogenetic/Phylodynamic/phylogeographic analyses of viral sequences

• Novel computational tools and methods to analyze and classify viruses and virus-host interactions

• Metaviriome analyses

• Virus population genetics

• Annotation of viral genomes and genome datasets

• Molecular evolution of viral sequences and analysis of selective patterns

• Proteome and transcriptome analyses related to viral infections

• Computational OMICs- and Multi-OMICs approaches to understand virus-host interactions

• Predictive computational models of viral infection and host response, including computational approaches to predict disease course, to identify novel treatment strategies, and predict treatment response

All studies must contribute original insights and provide novel knowledge in the field of virology. Descriptive studies that simply define virus relationships using basic phylogenetic tools or purely computational analyses or computational method development without validation in an independent data set will not be considered. Likewise, reports of new viral sequences that are not accompanied by significant advancement of knowledge in the respective fields are discouraged.