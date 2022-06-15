Scope

The Bioinformatic and Predictive Virology section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research that leverages computational power to decode the complexities of virus diversity, evolution, and host-pathogen dynamics. In an era of rapid data expansion, this section serves as a bridge between digital innovation and biological discovery.

Led by Dr. Lars Kaderali and Dr. Manuela Sironi, the section welcomes submissions that apply advanced computational frameworks—ranging from classical phylogenetics to cutting-edge generative AI—to provide novel insights into viral behaviour and emergence.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

development of novel bioinformatics tools, pipelines, and databases specifically designed for the analysis of viral genomes, transcriptomes, and proteomes

application of machine learning and AI architectures to predict viral traits, such as host range, viral protein functions, or the emergence of drug resistance

computational frameworks for real-time tracking of viral outbreaks and the development of automated tools for sequence assembly and annotation

computational modelling of viral protein structures, docking simulations, and the prediction of viral-host molecular interactions

data-driven forecasting of viral behaviour, including the prediction of mutation hotspots or viral fitness based on sequence data

research focusing on the standardization of "omics" data in virology, benchmarking of existing bioinformatic tools, and the promotion of Open Science through reusable code and pipelines

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of computational methods and models to advance the understanding of virology. Descriptive studies that simply define virus relationships using basic phylogenetic tools or purely computational analyses or computational method development without validation in an independent data set will not be considered. Likewise, reports of new viral sequences that are not accompanied by significant advancement of knowledge in the respective fields are discouraged.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.