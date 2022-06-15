Scope

The Emerging and Reemerging Viruses section is dedicated to publishing high-impact research focused on understanding, predicting, and addressing the complex challenges posed by novel and resurging viral diseases.

Led by Dr. David Schwartz, this section provides a multidisciplinary forum for research that enhances global knowledge and develops innovative solutions for the prevention and control of viral threats. In an era of rapid environmental change and global connectivity, the section emphasizes the One Health framework—recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biochemical, biological, and molecular characterization (including viral evolution and "Disease X" preparedness)

One Health & Zoonosis, Spillover dynamics, animal-to-human transmission, and the human-wildlife interface

the impact of climate change, deforestation, and permafrost thawing on viral emergence and vector distribution

epidemiology & advanced surveillance including wastewater-based epidemiology, genomic surveillance, and real-time data integration

acute infections and the study of long-term post-viral sequelae

social & behavioral aspects like cultural factors, high-risk behaviours, and community-led response strategies

special settings & vulnerable groups like refugees, conflict areas, pregnancy, the elderly, and immunocompromised populations

pathophysiology and immunology

special environmental settings (refugees, conflict areas, migrants, incarcerated persons, etc.)

special risk groups (pregnancy, elderly, immunocompromised, infants and children, high-risk behaviors, etc.)

global health security like policy, pandemic preparedness, and international health regulations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of emerging and reemerging viral diseases, their impact on public health, and potential strategies for prevention and control.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of emerging and reemerging viral diseases, prevention and control strategies, and their impact on public health (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Emerging and Reemerging Viruses section does not consider studies focusing on non-emerging and reemerging viruses, research primarily addressing non-viral pathogens, or topics unrelated to the understanding and management of emerging and reemerging viruses.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.