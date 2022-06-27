Scope

Modeling virus replication and pathogenesis is an important area of research that facilitates the understanding of pathogen biology. In vitro and in vivo models, including 2D and 3D-organoids and relevant small and large animals, serve as valuable tools for researchers to study disease pathogenesis and to develop and test therapeutics. These models are robust, fast-growing, and offer a less expensive avenue to test hypotheses and understand disease pathogenesis as observed in humans. More importantly, modeling virus replication and pathogenesis using organoids and/or animal models enrich the rate of discovery of therapeutics that can be tested safely and effectively for human diseases.

The 'Modeling of Viral Replication and Pathogenesis' section of Frontiers in Virology publishes high-quality peer-reviewed articles focusing on virus replication and pathogenesis using 2D or 3D organoid platforms and relevant animal models.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Human and animal virus pathogenesis;

• Viruses associated disease development and progression;

• 3D organoids to determine virus replication;

• Animal models to define disease development and pathogenesis; and

• Modeling platforms to target virus replication and pathogenesis.