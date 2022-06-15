Scope

The Modeling of Viral Replication and Pathogenesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding virus replication and pathogenesis through the use of advanced experimental and computational models.

Led by Dr. Velpandi Ayyavoo from the University of Pittsburgh, this section welcomes submissions that bridge the gap between fundamental pathogen biology, translational approaches towards the development of therapeutics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Advanced 3D Modeling Systems: Utilization of organoids, assembloids, and microphysiological systems (organs-on-a-chip) to model complex tissue responses, viral tropism, inflammation, and barrier functions in human-relevant systems.

Animal Models and Comparative Virology: Development and refinement of animal models, including humanized and non-traditional species, to investigate viral pathogenesis, disease progression, host responses, and zoonotic spillover mechanisms.

Artificial Intelligence and Computational Virology: Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and structural modeling approaches to predict viral replication dynamics, mutation landscapes, viral evolution, and host–pathogen protein interactions.

High-Resolution Pathogenesis Studies: Integration of advanced imaging, single-cell, spatial, and molecular technologies to define cellular and tissue-level mechanisms underlying viral infection, persistence, and disease progression.

Viruses Associated with Human and Animal Disease: Investigation of viral determinants that contribute to disease development, progression, pathogenesis, immune dysregulation, and long-term clinical outcomes.

Integrative Multi-Omics Modeling: Development of integrative computational platforms that combine genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and spatial datasets to map the systemic impact of viral infections on the host.

New Approach Methodologies (NAMs): Application of non-animal, human-relevant approaches—including in vitro, in chemico, in silico, and advanced organoid-based systems—to study viral replication, pathogenesis, host responses, and therapeutic interventions while reducing reliance on animal models.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the use of organoids, animal models, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and other platforms to study virus replication and pathogenesis.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of virus replication and pathogenesis, human and animal virus pathogenesis, viruses associated with disease development and progression, 3D organoids for determining virus replication, animal models for defining disease development and pathogenesis, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and modeling platforms targeting virus replication and pathogenesis (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.