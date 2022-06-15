Scope

The Systems Virology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring various aspects of viruses and their interactions with hosts.

Led by Dr. Kei Sato from the Institute of Medical Science at the University of Tokyo, the Systems Virology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of virology, which aim to uncover the complex relationships between viruses, their hosts, and the environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced technologies in virology

bioinformatics and omics

emerging/re-emerging viruses

endogenous viral elements

mathematical/computational modeling

molecular phylogenetics

viral pathogenesis

viral symbiosis

viruses in ecosystems

visualization/imaging of viruses

virome

virus-host co-evolution

virus-host interaction

zoonotic diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of viruses, their interactions with hosts, and their roles in ecosystems and evolution.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of virus-host interactions, bioinformatics, advanced technologies in virology, and viruses in ecosystems, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.