Scope

The ‘Systems Virology’ section of Frontiers in Virology publishes high-quality fundamental and interdisciplinary research across all aspects of viruses. Viruses have driven the evolution of hosts over millions of years, as they are a component of the Earth’s ecosystem but may thus also co-exist with their hosts. Where did viruses come from, and where will viruses go?

The word "virus" originates from the Latin "vīrus" referring to poison. Currently, we know that viruses are not necessarily pathogens and have a variety of aspects as described above. Thanks to the developments of scientific technologies, we are able to unveil multiple aspects of viruses using advanced technologies. The ‘Systems Virology’ section sheds light on a variety of aspects of viruses that have not yet been fully addressed and aim to pioneer a new field of virology. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Virus-host interaction

• Bioinformatics and omics

• Advanced technologies in virology

• Visualization/imaging of viruses

• Mathematical/computational modeling

• Virome

• Molecular phylogenetics

• Virus-host co-evolution

• Endogenous viral elements

• Zoonotic diseases

• Emerging/re-emerging viruses

• Viral pathogenesis

• Viral symbiosis

• Viruses in ecosystems

The studies published in this section should provide insights into the discovery, mode of action, viral dynamics at multiscale (e.g., single-cell level, cell-culture level, within-host level, and population level), and the "raison d'être" of viruses in terms of pathogens, symbionts, a member of ecosystems and a driving force of evolution. We encourage publication of experimental, molecular phylogenetic and bioinformatic results accompanied by the full experimental details so that the results can be reproduced.