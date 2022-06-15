Scope

The Translational Virology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of viruses and their applications in antiviral drug and vaccine development.

Led by Dr. Deborah Fuller from the University of Washington and Dr. Kenneth Lundstrom from PanTherapeutics, the Translational Virology section welcomes submissions in various domains of virology, which aim to enhance the connection between basic research and clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antiviral drug and vaccine development

basic molecular biology of viruses

clinical virology

drug and vaccine development and production

epidemiology

genetic and genomics on host organisms related to viral infections

genetic manipulations of viruses

genetics and genomics on viruses

viral epidemics and pandemics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development of antiviral drugs and vaccines, as well as the processes involved in their optimization and acceleration from bench to bedside.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of viruses, antiviral drug and vaccine development, clinical virology, and epidemiology, as well as their applications in achieving SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.