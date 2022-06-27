Scope

The 'Translational Virology' section of Frontiers in Virology publishes high-class scientific articles and reviews. The challenge of Translational Virology is to cover all aspects from bench to bedside in taking a more holistic approach instead of including elements of biology systems at the same time paying attention to the details without losing to the understanding of the global picture. Therefore, topics cover a broad spectrum of areas in basic research on viruses such as bioinformatics, genetics, genomics, proteomics, and molecular biology, but keeping in mind that the ultimate goal is to develop safer and more efficient antiviral drugs and vaccines for clinical applications.

• Basic molecular biology of viruses

• Genetics and genomics on viruses

• Genetic and genomics on host organisms related to viral infections

• Genetic manipulations of viruses

• Antiviral drug and vaccine development

• Drug and vaccine development and production

• Clinical virology

• Epidemiology

• Viral epidemics and pandemics

The contributions to Translational Virology must provide new insights into how basic research can provide a better understanding of viruses in the context of the development of antiviral drugs and vaccines. Translation Virology supports any approach that can contribute to the discovery of new agents and technologies for the prevention and treatment of viral infections. Manuscripts improving and shortening the processes involved in antiviral drug and vaccine development are also welcome. The mission of Translational Virology is to improve any aspect related to accelerating and optimizing the transition from bench to bedside.