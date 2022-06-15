Scope

The Virus and Host Immunity section is a platform dedicated to publishing high-quality research at the dynamic intersection of immunology and virology. Led by Dr. Mario Clerici (University of Milan), the section focuses on the complex dialogue between viral pathogens and the host defense systems.

In an era of rapid viral evolution and emerging global health threats, this section welcomes submissions that explore how viruses interact with, evade, and reshape the host immune landscape. We emphasize studies that leverage modern technologies—such as single-cell omics, systems immunology, and high-resolution imaging—to provide mechanistic insights.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

innate and adaptive interplay, molecular mechanisms of innate sensing, signaling pathways, and the orchestration of robust B-cell and T-cell responses

viral evasion and persistence

post-viral sequelae and chronic pathology

immunosenescence and aging

next-generation therapeutics and vaccinology

systems immunology and AI, use of computational modeling and artificial intelligence to predict immune correlates of protection and viral escape patterns

mucosal and tissue-resident immunity

microbiome-virome-host axis

endogenous retroviruses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between viruses and the host immune system.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Virus and Host Immunity section does not consider studies focused exclusively on viral phylogenetic analyses without insights on immune responses. Additionally, while the section does not cover immunity in non-infectious animal models or in vitro studies, it does consider research on animal viruses and mechanisms for species jumping, as well as novel immunomodulators and antivirals. Submissions lacking a fundamental basis in host immunity or viral pathogenesis are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology and immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.