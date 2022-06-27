Scope

The ‘Virus and Host Immunity’ section of Frontiers in Virology publishes high quality fundamental, basic, applied, translational, clinical, and industry-focused research at the interface of two of the most novel and innovative fields of human sciences: immunology and virology. The complex result of the continuous arms race between viruses, evolving in the attempt to escape immune recognition and the immune response, tirelessly honing its ability to fight and destroy pathogens, is an extremely exciting field of research. In the actual landscape of scientific journals, this is the first and only researcher container focusing on results of these studies, and it aims at becoming the preferential publishing venue for these interconnected fields of research.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Viral variants and virus evolution impacting on the immune response

• Innate immune responses to viruses: how they prevent infection and, on the other hand, how viruses evade these responses and establish primary infection

• Acquired immune responses: how they eliminate viruses and, on the other hand, how viruses evade generating chronic infections

• Mucosal immunity as the first barriers antagonizing viral colonization of the host

• Immunologic resistance to infection in exposed-seronegative individuals

• Endogenous retroviruses

• Chronic/latent viral infections and the role of their reactivation in immunosenescence and in the pathogenesis of chronic diseases

• Animal viruses and the mechanisms used to jump species

• Development of therapeutic and vaccinal approaches to combat viral escape and strengthen immune responses

• Novel immunomodulators and antivirals

All studies must contribute insights into immunology and/or virology with a particular focus on data stemming from analyses on the interactions between these two components. In addition to interesting new findings, techniques, and applications, this section will consider new testable hypotheses to inspire different perspectives and stimulate scientific dialogue. Reports dealing exclusively with, e.g., 1) viral phylogenetic analyses that do not include insight on how mutations impact immune responses, or 2) analyses of immunity in non-infectious animal models do not fall within the scope of this section.