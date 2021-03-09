Frontiers in Immunology: Read our trending articles
With over 98,000 citations across more than 33,000 articles, Frontiers in Immunology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
With over 98,000 citations across more than 33,000 articles, Frontiers in Immunology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Study discussing new insights into common underlying mechanisms through which some cancers inactivate the major histocompatibility class I (MHC I) molecule pathway and consider possible strategies to overcome this limitation.
Article investigating a computational tool for effective Immuno-Oncology Biological Research (IOBR), using microenvironmental deconvolution methodologies and signature construction tools based on multi-omics data.
Study reviews the interactions between gut microflora or probiotics and the immune system, from a general perspective of biological plausibility to in vitro and in vivo demonstrations, and the possible uses for new therapeutic strategies.
Scientists find that non-humanized nanobodies (Nbs) are theranostic candidates with a low immunogenicity risk profile, and consider the use of Nbs in CAR T-cell therapy to overcome immunogenicity.
Study provides encouraging insight into ferroptosis-related long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and a personalized prediction tool for prognosis and immune responses in patients.
Researchers find that lower abundance of short chain fatty acid (SCFA)-producing microbes is associated with higher odds of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pathology.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Immunology.