Frontiers in Pharmacology: Read our trending articles
With over 286,900 citations across more than 20,000 articles, Frontiers in Pharmacology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
With over 286,900 citations across more than 20,000 articles, Frontiers in Pharmacology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Scientists review the use of polymeric nanoparticles as drug delivery systems of anticancer compounds, their physico-chemical properties and their ability to be localized in specific tumor tissues.
A study highlights the potential therapeutic approach of targeting DNA repair pathways for cancer treatment, emphasizing the association between the deregulation of DNA repair pathways and the progression of cancer.
Researchers examine contamination in herbal medicines, which clearly poses a serious potential risk to health, and advocate for universal standards and quality requirements for hazardous elements in herbal medicines.
A study finds indicattions that LSD enhances empathy, which is likely also beneficial for therapeutic application in patients.
Rsearchers develop best practice guidelines to ensure reproducibility and accurate interpretations of studies using medicinal plant extracts.
Study finds discernible tendencies across European countries on policy measures targeting the price and uptake of biosimilar medicines, with demonstrated savings potential.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Pharmacology.