With over 573,200 citations across more than 25,000 articles, Frontiers in Plant Science is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Linking Plant Secondary Metabolites and Plant Microbiomes: A Review
Scientists review the patterns and potential underlying mechanisms of interactions between plant secondary metabolites (PSMs) and plant microbiomes, and describe the recent developments in analytical approaches in this field.
The Significance of Reactive Oxygen Species and Antioxidant Defense System in Plants: A Concise Overview
Researchers explore the reactive oxygen species (ROS) in plant tissue, summarizing their main characteristics, their prooxidant activities and the most prominent antioxidants in plants.
Application of Machine Learning Algorithms in Plant Breeding: Predicting Yield From Hyperspectral Reflectance in Soybean
Study demonstrates that soybean breeders could implement machine learning algorithm using either the full or selected spectra reflectance to determine the high-yielding soybean genotypes.
Deep Learning for Predicting Complex Traits in Spring Wheat Breeding Program
Researchers find that deep learning approaches obtain better prediction accuracy for complex traits in spring wheat, and should be incorporated into a plant breeder’s toolkit for use in large-scale breeding programs.
Photosynthetic Physiology of Blue, Green, and Red Light: Light Intensity Effects and Underlying Mechanisms
Study finds that the interactive effect of light spectrum and photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD) on photosynthesis is a result of the light-dependent reactions.
Historical Analysis Exposes Catastrophic Seagrass Loss for the United Kingdom
Scientists document 8,493 hectares of mapped seagrass in the United Kingdom since 1998, demonstrating the vast scale of losses and highlighting opportunities to restore seagrass to support a range of ecosystems services.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Plant Science.