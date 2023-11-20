An aquatic ecosystem refers to a biological community of organisms and their interactions within a water environment. It encompasses both freshwater and marine ecosystems found in lakes, rivers, oceans, wetlands, and other bodies of water. Aquatic ecosystems consist of diverse habitats, such as coral reefs, estuaries, and freshwater lakes, which support a wide range of plants, animals, and microorganisms. These ecosystems play a crucial role in the biosphere by providing essential services and resources, such as oxygen production, food production, water filtration, and climate regulation.
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Population Structure and Connectivity of Marine Turtles in the Pacific and Indian Oceans
Understanding population structure and migration patterns is important for the effective conservation of migratory marine species such as sea turtles. The complex life history of sea turtles, which spans both terrestrial and marine environments and ...
Sea Cucumbers: The Sustainability of Emergent and Historical Resources
Sea cucumbers are echinoderms with key ecological roles in marine ecosystems. They are fished worldwide as food and for their various nutraceutical and pharmacological properties. Over the years, poorly managed fisheries in many countries have led to ...
Bioremediation for a Greener Planet: Removal of Excess Nutrients, Heavy Metals, Hydrocarbons, and Other Pollutants by Aquatic Microorganisms
Anthropic pollution is severely compromising terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, ultimately affecting human and environmental health. Inefficient treatment of urban, agricultural, or industrial wastewaters leads to severe contamination of water bodies, ...