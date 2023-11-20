The biosphere refers to the sphere of Earth that encompasses all living organisms and the ecosystems they inhabit. It includes both aquatic ecosystems, which are found in bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, oceans, and wetlands, and terrestrial ecosystems, which exist on land. Aquatic ecosystems include diverse habitats like coral reefs, estuaries, and freshwater lakes, which support a wide array of plants, animals, and microorganisms. These ecosystems play a vital role in the biosphere by providing essential services such as oxygen production, food production, water filtration, and climate regulation. Terrestrial ecosystems, on the other hand, comprise various habitats found on land, including forests, grasslands, deserts, and tundra. They also sustain a rich diversity of organisms, from trees and shrubs to insects, mammals, and birds. Terrestrial ecosystems contribute to the biosphere by supporting food webs, regulating local climates, and providing resources for human societies. Both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems are interconnected and interdependent, together forming the complex and interconnected web of life within the biosphere. They rely on the cycling of energy, nutrients, and water to sustain the balance and health of the global environment.