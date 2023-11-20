The biosphere refers to the sphere of Earth that encompasses all living organisms and the ecosystems they inhabit. It includes both aquatic ecosystems, which are found in bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, oceans, and wetlands, and terrestrial ecosystems, which exist on land. Aquatic ecosystems include diverse habitats like coral reefs, estuaries, and freshwater lakes, which support a wide array of plants, animals, and microorganisms. These ecosystems play a vital role in the biosphere by providing essential services such as oxygen production, food production, water filtration, and climate regulation. Terrestrial ecosystems, on the other hand, comprise various habitats found on land, including forests, grasslands, deserts, and tundra. They also sustain a rich diversity of organisms, from trees and shrubs to insects, mammals, and birds. Terrestrial ecosystems contribute to the biosphere by supporting food webs, regulating local climates, and providing resources for human societies. Both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems are interconnected and interdependent, together forming the complex and interconnected web of life within the biosphere. They rely on the cycling of energy, nutrients, and water to sustain the balance and health of the global environment.
Aquatic ecosystemsRead more
Population Structure and Connectivity of Marine Turtles in the Pacific and Indian Oceans
Understanding population structure and migration patterns is important for the effective conservation of migratory marine species such as sea turtles. The complex life history of sea turtles, which spans both terrestrial and marine environments and ...
Sea Cucumbers: The Sustainability of Emergent and Historical Resources
Sea cucumbers are echinoderms with key ecological roles in marine ecosystems. They are fished worldwide as food and for their various nutraceutical and pharmacological properties. Over the years, poorly managed fisheries in many countries have led to ...
Bioremediation for a Greener Planet: Removal of Excess Nutrients, Heavy Metals, Hydrocarbons, and Other Pollutants by Aquatic Microorganisms
Anthropic pollution is severely compromising terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, ultimately affecting human and environmental health. Inefficient treatment of urban, agricultural, or industrial wastewaters leads to severe contamination of water bodies, ...
Terrestrial ecosystemsRead more
Biology of Giant Honeybees
The giant honeybees compose an ancient subgenus (Megapis) with several forms in Asia. The lowland form, Apis dorsataFabricius, 1793, is widespread from Pakistan to eastern Indonesia, with geographic variants (species?) in the Philippines and Sulawesi...
Ecology, Evolution, and Transmission Dynamics of Avian Influenza Viruses in Domestic and Wild Birds
Avian influenza viruses not only infect birds but can also cross the host barrier to infect mammals, especially humans, posing a serious threat to global health. Aquatic birds are regarded as the reservoir for avian influenza virus, and the migration ...
Underutilized Horticultural Crops: From OMICS Perspective
The shift from food to nutritional security has resulted in an increased focus on horticultural crops including fruits, vegetables, medicinal, and aromatic plants. This emphasis is reflected in the greater importance of nutritional security in UN SDG 3