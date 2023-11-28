A terrestrial ecosystem is a biological community of organisms and their interactions that exist on land. It includes various habitats such as forests, grasslands, deserts, and tundra. Terrestrial ecosystems support a rich diversity of plants, animals, and microorganisms. They also play a vital role in the biosphere by contributing to oxygen production, food webs, and climate regulation, and providing resources for human societies. These ecosystems rely on the cycling of energy, nutrients, and water to maintain balance and sustain life on land.