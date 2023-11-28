A terrestrial ecosystem is a biological community of organisms and their interactions that exist on land. It includes various habitats such as forests, grasslands, deserts, and tundra. Terrestrial ecosystems support a rich diversity of plants, animals, and microorganisms. They also play a vital role in the biosphere by contributing to oxygen production, food webs, and climate regulation, and providing resources for human societies. These ecosystems rely on the cycling of energy, nutrients, and water to maintain balance and sustain life on land.
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Biology of Giant Honeybees
The giant honeybees compose an ancient subgenus (Megapis) with several forms in Asia. The lowland form, Apis dorsataFabricius, 1793, is widespread from Pakistan to eastern Indonesia, with geographic variants (species?) in the Philippines and Sulawesi...
Ecology, Evolution, and Transmission Dynamics of Avian Influenza Viruses in Domestic and Wild Birds
Avian influenza viruses not only infect birds but can also cross the host barrier to infect mammals, especially humans, posing a serious threat to global health. Aquatic birds are regarded as the reservoir for avian influenza virus, and the migration ...
Underutilized Horticultural Crops: From OMICS Perspective
The shift from food to nutritional security has resulted in an increased focus on horticultural crops including fruits, vegetables, medicinal, and aromatic plants. This emphasis is reflected in the greater importance of nutritional security in UN SDG 3