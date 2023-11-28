The following Research Topics are led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of terrestrial ecosystems and their role in the global environment. These open access Research Topics are published across a range of peer-reviewed journals:
Biology of Giant Honeybees
The giant honeybees compose an ancient subgenus (Megapis) with several forms in Asia. The lowland form, Apis dorsataFabricius, 1793, is widespread from Pakistan to eastern Indonesia, with geographic variants (species?) in the Philippines and Sulawesi...
Ecology, Evolution, and Transmission Dynamics of Avian Influenza Viruses in Domestic and Wild Birds
Avian influenza viruses not only infect birds but can also cross the host barrier to infect mammals, especially humans, posing a serious threat to global health. Aquatic birds are regarded as the reservoir for avian influenza virus, and the migration ...
Underutilized Horticultural Crops: From OMICS Perspective
The shift from food to nutritional security has resulted in an increased focus on horticultural crops including fruits, vegetables, medicinal, and aromatic plants. This emphasis is reflected in the greater importance of nutritional security in UN SDG 3
Assessment of Anthropogenic Pollution as a Cause of Forest Disturbance
Since the Industrial Revolution, the global economy has developed rapidly, and simultaneously the global population has also grown dramatically. Urbanization and industrialization are continuing to disrupt the forest ecosystems, resulting in less forest...
Biotic Pest Disturbance - Risk, Evaluation, and Management in Forest Ecosystems
A significant increase of disturbances events in forest ecosystems worldwide has been witnessed during the last decades. The most important disturbance agents are wind, drought, fire, insects and pathogens, except for direct human activities ...
Women in Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
We are delighted to present our inaugural "Women in Horticultural Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology" article collection, a dedicated Frontiers in Horticulture special issue aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in science.
New antifungal agents and therapeutic approaches to overcome the crisis in antifungal therapy
Recent epidemiology surveys indicated that the incidence of fatal fungal infections is continuously increasing worldwide, especially among immunocompromised patients. In spite of this worrying trend, the treatment of fungal infections is still ...
Urban Forests as Gateways for Invasive Insects
Urban landscapes provide gateways for invasions by forest arthropod pests. Because most ecological invasions are a consequence of human activities, especially trade and travel, and urban areas serve as critical hubs for these activities, urban areas ...
Interactions Between Forest Ecological Services and Human Activities in Coastal Cities
As an important node connecting land and ocean, coastal cities have natural geographical advantages and strong attractiveness, which can directly participate in the national division of labor and trade, provide more employment opportunities, and ...