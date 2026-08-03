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Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bird Science
Open University of Israel
Ra'anana, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Department of Integrative Biology, College of Science, Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Movements and Migration
University of Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Science of Birding