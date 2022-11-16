Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bird Science
Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Movements and Migration
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Ecology and Behavior
University of Brasilia
Brasilia, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Conservation and Management