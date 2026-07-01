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Open University of Israel
Ra'anana, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Department of Behavioural Ecology, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, Poland
Poznań, Poland
Associate Editor
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Binghamton University
Binghamton, United States
Associate Editor
Bird Ecology and Behavior
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Associate Editor
Bird Ecology and Behavior