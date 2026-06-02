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Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Conservation and Management
SACBÉ - Servicios Ambientales, Conservación Biológica y Educación
Mexico, Mexico
Associate Editor
Bird Conservation and Management
French Office for Biodiversity (OFB)
Brest, France
Associate Editor
Bird Conservation and Management
The Nature Conservancy
Arlington, United States
Associate Editor
Bird Conservation and Management