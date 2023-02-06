Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bee Science
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bee Science
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Genetics
Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirao Preto, University of Sao Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health