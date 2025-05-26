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Mississippi State University
Starkville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Genetics
Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto
Ouro Preto, Brazil
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics
Fondazione Edmund Mach
San Michele all'Adige, Italy
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics
Department of Biotechnology and Biosciences, University of Milano - Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics