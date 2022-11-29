vera lucia imperatriz- fonseca
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bee Science
Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirao Preto, University of Sao Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Physiology
Mississippi State University
Starkville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Genetics
Victoria University of Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health
School of Biology and Environmental Science, Faculty of Science, Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Bees in Pollination
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Faculty of Science, Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Universidad San Francisco de Quito
Quito, Ecuador
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Bees in Pollination
Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto
Ouro Preto, Brazil
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics
University of Wyoming
Laramie, United States
Associate Editor
Bee Physiology
Free University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Galicia
Galicia, Spain
Associate Editor
Bee Physiology
Fondazione Edmund Mach
San Michele all'Adige, Italy
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics