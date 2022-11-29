vera lucia imperatriz- fonseca
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bee Science
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Genetics
Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirao Preto, University of Sao Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Physiology
Victoria University of Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Bees in Pollination
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Bees in Pollination
University of Wyoming
Laramie, United States
Associate Editor
Bee Physiology
Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Galicia
Galicia, Spain
Associate Editor
Bee Physiology
Fondazione Edmund Mach
San Michele all'Adige, Italy
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics
Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Department of Biotechnology and Biosciences, University of Milano - Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics
University of Strathclyde
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Bees in Pollination
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Bee Genetics