Mission & scope

Frontiers in Bee Science is a multidisciplinary journal that explores innovative concepts and presents new information on all aspects of bee biology worldwide.

Led by Field Chief Editors Vera Lucia Imperatriz-Fonseca and Peter Kevan from the University of São Paulo and the University of Guelph, Frontiers in Bee Science welcomes research contributions in various domains of bee biology, which bridge the gap between traditional research and emerging frontiers. Topics include, but are not limited to:

bee protection & health, including pathogens, parasites, poisons, and aspects of breeding & selection of managed and wild bees

bee physiology, including thermoregulation, neurobiology, behavior, cognition & biochemistry

bees in pollination, including pollination in ecosystems from wilderness to highly managed agricultural & urban settings

bee genetics, including research with a genetic foundation concerning all global bee species

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 15: Life on Land. Frontiers in Bee Science aims to contribute to the protection, restoration, and sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, with a particular emphasis on bee protection, health, physiology, pollination, and genetics. By advancing knowledge in these areas, the journal supports efforts to conserve and sustainably manage the world's bee populations, which play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity and supporting agricultural productivity.

Frontiers in Bee Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of bee biology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.