Mission & scope

Frontiers in Bee Science is a new and interdisciplinary open access journal going beyond the generally accepted research in bee biology. It will embrace novel concepts and present new information on all aspects of the biology of all species of bees worldwide (hence the emphasis on “Frontiers”).

The journal has a number of Specialty Sections, all of which are intrinsically interdisciplinary and overlapping:

1. Bee Protection & Health to include pathogens, parasites, poisons, and aspects of breeding & selection of managed and wild bees

2. Bee Physiology to include thermoregulation, neurobiology, behavior, cognition & biochemistry

3. Bees in Pollination to include pollination in ecosystems from wilderness to highly managed agricultural & urban settings

4. Bee Genetics to include research with a genetic founding concerning any and all global bee species

We welcome submissions to each of our specialty sections, overseen by our internationally acclaimed Specialty Chief Editors. Upon submission, your manuscript will be carefully peer-reviewed by the expert Associate and Review Editors on our Editorial Board. Our vision is to be at the frontier of knowledge within the field of bee biology, elevating novel research and providing a designated home for thoughtful and thought-provoking, quality science.

This novel open-access journal will ensure the dissemination of essential scientific research to benefit beekeepers, farmers, and our pollination networks all over the world. Protecting bees and being at the forefront of emerging research intended to defend and support these crucial insects has never been more necessary.