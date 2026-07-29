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Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirao Preto, University of Sao Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Victoria University of Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Faculty of Science, Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health