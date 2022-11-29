david de jong
Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirao Preto, University of Sao Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Faculty of Science, Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Universidad San Francisco de Quito
Quito, Ecuador
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Free University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Institute of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Research, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
Sofia, Bulgaria
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
National Pingtung University of Science and Technology
Pingtung, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Institute of Livestock and Grassland Science (NARO)
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban, South Africa
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Marchamalo Apicultural and Agro-Environmental Research Center, Regional Institute of Agro-Food and Forestry Research and Development of Castilla-La Mancha (CIAPA )
Marchamalo, Spain
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán
Mérida, Mexico
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie (IZSVe)
Legnaro, Italy
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health
University of Sassari
Sassari, Italy
Associate Editor
Bee Protection and Health